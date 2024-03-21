Justin Trudeau and his ‘Justice’ Minister, Arif Virani, are doubling down on Bill C-63, purported to make the internet a ‘safe place for children’. Violations of their strict censorship laws – which include anything that may make anyone for whatever reason feel ‘unsafe’ – include anything from bankrupting-level fines to life in prison, even for allege ‘crimes’ that one ‘might commit’. Gulag and Minority Report in one grotesque chimera.

As Mr. Viran says puts it:

I am the parent of two young boys. I will do whatever I can to ensure their digital world is as safe as the neighborhood we live in. Children are vulnerable online. They need to be protected from online sexual exploitation, hate, and cyberbullying.

But Virani’s bill is unnecessary to protect children, for which there are already numerous laws in place. And, regardless, children should not be randomly searching the internet unsupervised. As the primarily medium of communication, it is a place for debating – at times vigorously – issues proper to adults. To remove anything that might trouble or scandalize a child – especially a psychologically frail one, or anyone of sensitive proclivities – would be impossible. It would be like trying to put soft rubber protective padding all around the Grand Canyon. Do Messieurs Trudeau and Virani want to remove all pornographic images and texts, say? We’ve already seen the answer to that. It seems they only want to prohibit what is contrary to their personal narrative and ideology.

Although the bill has yet to be tabled, it seems the real intent, or at least the real effect, of this law is to allow pliant judges to sentence adults to prison for life for expressing opinions with which Trudeau and his ilk disagree, on topics such as, say, transgenderism, homosexuality and various other alphabet-soup topics, not least under the ‘anti-hate’ label. It is, as Andrew Lawton points out, a reintroduction of Bill C-13, defeated years ago, which would have set up a governmental star chamber to convict anyone they deemed guilty of ‘hate’. I find it difficult to see how this differs from Orwell’s 1984. It even goes beyond this dystopia, for, according to reports, people can even be punished – with such things as ankle bracelets and house arrest – for potential crimes they might commit, based on what they have expressed – or are reported to have expressed, whether truly or not.

This is another step – even a giant leap – on the road to rank totalitarianism, disguised insidiously with anodyne Sesame Street ‘keep the children safe!’ language. Don’t fall for it. If anything’s harming children, it’s the very transgender ideology this bill will likely protect, as evidence mounts – if such even be needed – of the grievously harmful effects of its practices on children, from life-altering hormonal drugs, to irreversible mutilating ‘surgeries’, and all the rest of it.

That needs to stop – now – and we should be free, in fact we are duty bound, to proclaim the truth, in charity:

So have no fear of them; for nothing is covered that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known. What I tell you in the dark, utter in the light; and what you hear whispered, proclaim upon the housetops. And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul; rather fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell. (Mt 10:26-28)