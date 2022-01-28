The Truckers’ Convoy for Freedom is nearing Ottawa, stopping in Pembroke tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. For those anywhere near, you are welcome to join others at the Irving Truck Stop, at the corner of Highway 17 and 41.

There are thousands in the convoy – already breaking the Guinness record for the largest such in history – and thousands upon thousands more supporting them.

They are heading to Ottawa by Saturday, and will stage a peaceful protest against the draconian measures imposed on the populace, and the crushing of our freedom and rights, of religion, of movement, of integrity of body, of privacy.

Support them in what way you are able, by your presence, financially, most of all, by prayer. It may be now or never.