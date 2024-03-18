For those in the area in which I happen live, I’ve been asked to offer a few thoughts on ‘How Can We Know That God Exists?’, as part of the ongoing Theology on Tap series, this Thursday, March 21st, at 7 pm. See the current notice on the diocesan webpage, the location is to be determined. Update: The talk, with plenty of time for questions and discussion, will be held in the hall of Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral, located at 188 Renfrew St., Pembroke, Ontario. There will be snacks and drinks, but no alcohol, which is likely fitting, given we are in these latter days of Lent, and approaching Holy Week. There will be plenty of time for that in the glorious joys of Easter.

It would be good to see some of you there, and bring along whomever, as we discuss God’s oft-hidden, yet very real, existence.