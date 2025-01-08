When reading from the Gospel of St Matthew, in my mind and heart comes naturally the beautiful parallelism Pope Benedict XVI brought about the restlessness of these wise and that the restless that should characterise us as human beings.

In his homily on the solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord of Sunday, 6 January 2013, he said:

These men who set out towards the unknown were, in any event, men with a restless heart. Men driven by a restless quest for God and the salvation of the world. They were filled with expectation, not satisfied with their secure income and their respectable place in society. They were looking for something greater. They were no doubt learned men, quite knowledgeable about the heavens and probably possessed of a fine philosophical formation. But they desired more than simply knowledge about things. They wanted above all else to know what is essential. They wanted to know how we succeed in being human. And therefore they wanted to know if God exists, and where and how he exists. Whether he is concerned about us and how we can encounter him. Nor did they want just to know. They wanted to understand the truth about ourselves and about God and the world. Their outward pilgrimage was an expression of their inward journey, the inner pilgrimage of their hearts. They were men who sought God and were ultimately on the way towards him. They were seekers after God.

Even today many say that they are seekers. They want to know who God is. They feel that they have to find out what is the ultimate meaning of whatever exists. Perhaps they want a neat philosophical answer for what they are searching for. But are they really open to what is unveiling before their eyes? Are they being attentive to God’s open book of creation, truth and love? Are they getting the signals of God’s most caring invitations to meet him? In other words, are they being true to themselves or simply choosing to be complacent to others to follow the intellectual fashion or smartness of the unreliable changing moment?

Pope Benedict XVI’s insight is so important: Let us return to the Wise Men from the East. These were also, and above all, men of courage, the courage and humility born of faith. Courage was needed to grasp the meaning of the star as a sign to set out, to go forth – towards the unknown, the uncertain, on paths filled with hidden dangers. We can imagine that their decision was met with derision: the scorn of those realists who could only mock the reveries of such men. Anyone who took off on the basis of such uncertain promises, risking everything, could only appear ridiculous. But for these men, inwardly seized by God, the way which he pointed out was more important than what other people thought. For them, seeking the truth meant more than the taunts of the world, so apparently clever.

The Magi were courageous, humble and truthful because they were faithful to their innermost calling they felt in their hearts. I am deeply touched by the Angelus Address Pope Benedict XVI delivered on the feast of Mary, the Mother of God, on January 1, 2006. At one point the German Pope said: When man allows himself to be illuminated by the splendor of truth, he becomes interiorly a courageous architect of peace. The liturgical time we are living gives us a great lesson: To welcome the gift of peace we must open ourselves to the truth that has been revealed in the person of Jesus, who taught us the “content” and at the same time the “method” of peace, that is, love.

Since they let themselves be captivated by the power of the truth, the Magi were strong enough to let the splendor of that truth guides their steps. They came to see the Prince of peace. On their way they happened to me a murder and a destroyer of peace, king Herod. However, since they kept following the star which led them to where the Prince of Peace was, their pure heart saved them from being used by Herod to kill the innocent martyrs. God so much appreciated their honest search for the truth that he warned them in a dream not to return to Herod but depart to their country by another way.

For those who really want nothing other but the truth there is always another way. And that way is the way of truth in love. Truth and mercy go hand in hand. They are faithful companions, sisters and, if you want, two wings that take the person to God.

Lord, on the example of the wise attitude of the Magi, help me seek you with a humble and honest heart grounded on truth in love. Amen.