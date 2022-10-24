I miss the days when the main problem with Sesame Street was Bert and Ernie’s implied, ahem, same-sex intimacy. But, muppets don’t really have (a) sex – as inanimate objects, they do have gender.

Now we have tis rank propaganda, even as jurisdictions across the globe discourage – or even illegalize – the vaccine illegal for those under a certain age. As we’ve written before, what if this ends up to be a Thalidomide-esque debacle – witting or not – worse by various magnitudes? There will be a reckoning, and it won’t really be Elmo’s fault, but those behind the puppets, or with their hands up their behinds: