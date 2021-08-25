After nearly six years of Liberal incompetence and corruption, compounded by long months of Canadian churches closed to prayer and worship, I consider that the state of Canada may now be in critical condition.

Not a welcome assessment, I know. But stick with me as I present a series of disparate, seemingly disconnected items and events to illustrate how the nation arrived at this parlous state.

Let us begin with the latest election call by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on August 15 – less than two years into his current mandate and amidst an ongoing pandemic and set against the backdrop of the sudden collapse of Afghanistan. And in the shadow of yet another potential scandal as he seeks a majority government on September 20.

Yet who can blame him for pursuing his ambitions, given that since coming to office in 2015, every one of his many scandals has been allowed to pass without consequence, despite his being the first PM in Canadian history to be found guilty of ethics violations. Not just one, but three. All with impunity.

And confirming that Canada – which once produced formidable fighting forces, countless intellectuals, scientists and even comedians of note until relatively recently – now appears as a frightened nation with easily bruised egos, feelings and minds, some now in charge of government policy.

Never was this more starkly revealed than during the past 20 months of this Covid pandemic when rational thought and common sense appear to have been largely absent in our media-driven culture and its unquestioning support for destructive lockdown policies to manage a nasty flu virus which may or may not have been genetically enhanced. The results of which have meant that Canada is now much reduced from her former strength and stellar reputation, both spiritually and economically. And also vulnerable to the easy exploitation of political cynics eager to feather their own nests at the expense of a nation whose freedoms were won and shaped by the blood of martyrs and soldiers, and by a fulsome Christianity no longer referred to in public, and therefore no longer providing the spiritual and civilizing protections all healthy nations require to flourish, all the while succumbing to the tyrannies of Leftist ideologies and the harm they invariably cause.

Ethically Challenged

So should a nation which has removed Christ the King from the public square and embraced what Saint John Paul II described as “the culture of death” be surprised when death itself comes knocking?

Should Canadians be surprised by an ethically-challenged prime minister who bought off the majority of Canadian media with nearly $600 million taxpayer dollars, insuring their velvet-glove treatment of him and his party in their reporting? Or that he bragged about their payoff at a parliamentary press dinner ahead of the last election?

And now it appears to be happening again. Just days before the election call, news of yet another media bribe broke, revealing that the Liberals have been making secret, taxpayer-funded bailouts of $61 million to media publishers and refusing to say who got the money. The implication is, of course, that Trudeau and the Liberals will be favoured in election coverage as long as the ongoing gravy train continues.

Note too that this latest bailout is additional to the $500+ million in extra funding to the CBC, putting Canada’s democracy at serious risk due to the media’s financial subservience to the government – a practice incompatible with vigorous democracy, which is only as strong as its free press’s fulfilling its duty to exposing political corruption in all levels of government.

Exposure which, in Canada at least, has been traduced ever since the Trudeau election in October 2015 and the parade of scandals that followed. These include: the SNC Lavalin affair, the WE scandal, the ‘blackface’ debacle, the bizarre visit to India, the purchase of a $4.5 billion 65-year-old pipeline the court has since shut down, the shabby resignation of finance minister Bill Morneau and the countless international business deals in which Canadians were the losers as their government imposed tough regulations and taxes on oil from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland but not on oil from Saudi Arabia. This while pledging billions to reducing climate change on the backs of taxpayers via carbon taxes, along with hundreds of millions to fund international abortion propaganda via UN quangos while many Canadian women remained without a family doctor and many Indigenous reserves remain without clean drinking water.

But, hey, pot, legalized under Trudeau, is now widely available while Canadian physicians are now being pressured to provide euthanasia against their own consciences. All this as inflation explodes – more than 3.6 percent last month alone while the dollar loses value and Canada faces a reduced credit rating, likely by the fall, making the winter even harder as heating costs soar.

Canadians are Watching

So it’s no mystery that many Canadians are now concluding – with Canada now holding a debt load in the trillions and the government having no plan to balance the budget until 2070 (!) – that the Liberals` six-year–long bankrupting spree may have been, well, intentional. Begging the question: Will there even be a Canada (now a post-national state) by then? Or is that part of the plan too?

All of which raises a worrisome question most Canadian citizens never thought they’d ask: Why has their government been failing to act in their interests since 2015? Why have the Trudeau Liberals been governing largely by fiat while regularly demonstrating contempt for the parliamentary system? And why, under their watch, has the country been harmed steadily and repeatedly through one-sided trade deals against Canadian interests, failed foreign policy that does not serve Canadian interests, uncontrolled spending and by signing on to unrealistic and unachievable climate deals that serve no one but globalist NGOs and their billionaire patrons and their ever darker schemes?

China behind the Scenes

Which brings us to China and its totalitarian dictatorship for which Trudeau has expressed deep admiration. So who was surprised earlier this year when the prime minister again confirmed his admiration for Chinese communism when he allowed a company with strong ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to perform communications and security work at Canadian embassies?

And who isn`t curious to know the real reasons for the ongoing attempts by the Trudeau government to hide information related to the firing of two Chinese lab workers – information so critical that just four days before Parliament broke on June 25, the Liberal government moved to take the House of Commons Speaker to court, in an unprecedented bid to prevent the release to MPs of uncensored documents reported to offer insight into the firing of those two lab workers from Canada’s top infectious-disease laboratory in Winnipeg in 2019?

For months, opposition MPs had been seeking unredacted records from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) explaining why Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, were fired from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg in January 2019. The two scientists lost their security clearances, and the RCMP was called into investigate six months later.

So far, more than 250 pages of records have been withheld in their entirety and hundreds of others have been partly censored before being provided to MPs. These records also relate to the March 2019 transfer of deadly virus samples to the Wuhan Institute of Virology overseen by Dr. Qiu.

The move is believed to be the first time in Canadian parliamentary history that the Canadian government has gone to court to try to elude a House order to produce documents. In a court application to the Federal Court, the Trudeau government said disclosure of the information demanded by Commons House Speaker Anthony Rota must stay secret because it could jeopardize national security and Canada’s international relations.

Conservative House Leader Gérard Deltell said he was taken aback that the Trudeau government would go to the federal court to challenge parliamentary privilege: “If the government does not respect the orders of the House of Commons, why should Canadians’ respect laws voted upon by the House of Commons?”

Then, on June 21, PHAC President Iain Stewart was called before the Commons and admonished by the Speaker for his repeated refusal to provide the requested records to MPs on the special committee on Canada-China relations, including information on the transfer of Ebola and Henipah viruses to the Wuhan facility.

Just four days later, Parliament broke. And now there’s an election which, according to a recent Nanos poll, few Canadians want nor see a need, except for what appears to be the prime minister’s self-serving wishes. But also raising the question: What is the Liberal government so desperate to hide?

The Two Michaels

Which brings us back to China and the depressing news – days before the collapse of Afghanistan left Canadian contractors in sudden danger – that Canadian Michael Spavor has been sentenced to 11 years in prison in Dandong, China. Spavor, along with fellow-Canadian Michael Kovrig, was imprisoned days after the 2018 arrest of Meng Wanzhou of the Chinese telecom giant which, despite being a private company, has close ties to the Chinese regime. Meng’s arrest is widely seen as the reason Beijing detained Kovrig and Spavor days later on espionage charges believed to be baseless.

And while diplomats from 25 countries immediately expressed support for Spavor, all the prime minister would say was that Spavor’s conviction and sentencing is “absolutely unacceptable and unjust.” And that his government is “working around the clock to bring them home as soon as possible.”

Hardly reassuring for the pair or for Robert Schellenberg, a third Canadian detainee now facing execution for drug smuggling which he denies. Particularly from a prime minister unwilling to show up in Parliament in February to sign a document describing as ‘genocide’ the overwhelming evidence of mass forced-sterilizations, mass rape, brainwashing, and the internment of over 1 million Uyghur Muslims in Chinese concentration camps. So he and the entire Liberal cabinet abstained from the vote which passed unanimously, raising once again the question: Why is he so willing to denigrate his own country by using the term to describe its treatment of the Indigenous, but unwilling to say anything similar about China?

Bad Timing?

Then, in a further irony – as Trudeau was announcing what pundits and pollsters have labelled ‘a power-grab election’ to impose further control over the Canadian population with Covid as its initial excuse – Afghanistan was falling. And fast!

Nor did the Trudeau campaign begin auspiciously. In fact, within hours of the election call came news that the Conservatives had just won a landslide victory in Nova Scotia. And during his first campaign stop in Cobourg Ontario, the PM was loudly booed, just as his American ally, President Joe Biden, was failing in spectacular ways in Washington.

Indeed, in one fell swoop, the Biden administration collapsed the American presence in Afghanistan like an umbrella, with no warning and without consulting any world leaders, abandoning billions in military equipment to the terrorist Taliban; breaking the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance by bugging out without warning its members – including Canada – who were in Afghanistan in support of the U.S. mission there; and leaving as many as 20,000 Americans and tens of thousands more of his Afghan allies to a savage enemy. And then, at the end of that week, Biden lied about it all, after his administration had done everything absolutely backward: paralyzing his own troops and leaving civilians unprotected, many unable to make it through the Taliban blockade around Afghanistan’s one remaining airport, having already abandoned its formerly well-fortified air base at Bagram, and making the entire world even more unsafe than it was the week before.

How important was this move? Col. Richard Kemp, former commander of UK special forces in Afghanistan, has called the Biden-provoked fall of Afghanistan the greatest geo-political catastrophe of his own lifetime, a catastrophe he said that would unleash a new wave of terrorism around the world and also meant the end of NATO. President Biden, he said, must not be impeached: “He must be court-martialled!” Which, according to Kemp, is a fitting consequence for the U.S. forces’ political commander-in-chief.

Meanwhile, the Canadian embassy has been closed and Canadians posted there have been caught unprepared. many without safe exits. “If my family gets executed, or any other family gets executed, know that you have the blood on your hands,” said Maryam Sahar, a former Afghan interpreter who worked with Canadians in Afghanistan where 150 Canadian military have sacrificed their lives since an American-led coalition of troops went into Afghanistan after 9/11. “I will not fault the Canadian Armed Forces because they have been fighting very hard to help interpreters out. The only person who will be responsible for the merciless murder of interpreters in Afghanistan is Justin Trudeau.”

One Week Later

So ended the first week of this 36-day cycle as the media provided vague renderings of what the candidates had said and providing little if any insight into the actual policies of Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier.

Yet by Day 6, on the first Saturday after the election call and in light of the geopolitical horrors resulting from the Biden decision in Afghanistan, a hideous clarity seemed to be descending. A convergence of news items was beginning to form a picture of what the world has really been facing for the past 20 months as it groped with masks and reports of elderly people dying in nursing homes, denied the last sacraments and family member visits. And as it took directives from governments and ever-shifting advice from media whose misinformation and distortions have led to their dramatic loss of credibility. Meaning that many, if not most, voters now no longer trust any of them.

Tyranny and Loss of Credibility

Moreover, those trust levels continued to collapse further throughout the week with reports of doubly-vaccinated Covid victims dying of ‘breakthrough’ infections in places like Florida where seven died in one day. Yet these deaths are still being called ‘rare’ despite their steadily rising numbers.

So have the threats intensifying against those refusing the jab for justifiable reasons i.e. the vaccine remains experimental for a virus with a less than 1% fatality rate while none of the four drug companies are liable if anything goes wrong, including death or any disability it may cause. This, while highly effective therapeutics such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin remain banned.

And while all this has been happening, the pressure to get a vaccinaton passport has been increasing exponentially. On Day One of the Canadian campaign, New York mayor Bill deBlassio was warning New Yorkers who refused the jab would face bans from grocery stores. Message: get the jab or starve to death. It’s a trend already underway in France where tens of thousands have been demonstrating. But will this have any mitigating effect in an ominous trend that looks set to expand? And what does Toronto mayor John Tory mean when he tells ‘the vaccine hesitant’ that “Time is up!” Will Ontarians soon be facing the same threat to the very existence?

Governing against the People?

Which brings us to a particularly dark subject which hardly bears thinking about. Except for the fact it’s now dawning on members of the general public feeling forced into taking an experimental vaccine which produces death and injury to some while failing to eradicate the ‘reason’ for its existence – Covid-19 infections – that their governments may not be acting in their interests. That their shepherds have become hazardous to their physical and moral health and may also have underestimated the ability of voters and viewers to see through the lies and the deliberate omission of information crucial to the well-being of the general public.

It’s all very worrying. And increasingly so as the signs of a darker agenda underway leak through the general media narrative which now relies on Big Tech to cancel or obliterate any information that contradicts the ‘official narrative’ on vaccines. Which is to ask no questions, ‘get the jab’ and return to normal life. But is that the real goal of the participating nations? Otherwise why do hints of a deeper truth keep leaking through, including now countless physicians shouting to be heard: “Stop administering the vaccine!” while providing a host of compelling medical reasons, such as the ever-rising Covid deaths of the fully-vaccinated? Yet, these voices rarely reach the general public or get beyond smaller websites before being cancelled. And the media continues to call such events ‘rare’ and to promote an experimental vaccine for which the manufacturers are free from any liability.

Breakthrough Messages

Creating ever deepening suspicions that something we’re not to know about is also underway, which is suggested regularly by hints we’re not supposed to notice, or to dismiss as mere coincidence. Or, egad, as conspiracy theory!

Just this morning I picked up The Toronto Sun which had a front-page wrap-around ad promoting the pre-planning of your cremation. “Plan now. Then Enjoy your Life!” it said.

Then I turned to the front page itself. THE GATES OF HELL was the headline, describing the current situation in Afghanistan where thousands of Americans are now in mortal danger while other countries such as the UK and France work feverishly to rescue their fellow countrymen. Is this American incompetence? Or was this intentional?

Oh, how can you think such a thing, you’re wondering? The answer is simple. Because the facts and the pattern of government behaviour across the western world in recent months point to the latter, despite its being cloaked by Biden’s obvious cognitive failings.

Turn yet again to an even more alarming story – buried on page 33 no less: THE FEDS TO COVER BURIAL COSTS FOR CANADIANS KILLED BY VACCINES. You read that right! The story, taken from Blacklocks Reporter in Ottawa, reports that the Trudeau government has set up a fund of $75 million to cover the burial of Canadians who die of government approved vaccines.

“We have never said the vaccine was going to be 100% effective,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief medical officer of health. “But people pick at that concept for unrealistic expectations. So, we have to go out there and set some expectations.”

The story continues that Canada’s Covid-19 health experts admit there are unknown long-term effects from vaccines but they, the government, provide another layer of protection, all the while insisting the vaccine risks are ‘rare’.

This while the media and others are becoming almost rabid in trying to blame the ‘non- vaccinated’ for the mushrooming breakthrough Covid cases among the doubly-vaccinated. Which makes no sense in face of the obvious – that being doubly vaccinated is no protection for some and raising the question yet again: Why vaccinate at all?

The Bioweaponry Question

Which brings us to an even deadlier topic – that of bioweaponry, possibly generated at the Wuhan Lab in China and having a Canadian connection, mentioned above, along with the U.S. and which has been suggested as the actual source of the current pandemic by many scientists, all of whom have been refused any voice at all by the Tech Giants.

Digest that and then ask yourself if the Tech Giants are banning as ‘conspiracy theory’ certain information protecting the rich, the powerful and the depopulation fanatics, not because it’s false but because it’s true. Just as St. Paul wrote, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. (Ephesians 6:12)”

So as Afghanistan falls, possibly to the Chinese, and the Canadian election remains in the air on day nine of the campaign, here we are, watching what historians may one day call the final stage of Marxism’s long assault on Christendom, after its long, multi-pronged attack on all decency and all life itself.

All of which brings into sharp focus the abject Truth which they keep trying to eradicate but which has animated all of life for all of time: The struggle for the souls of Man as redeemed by Jesus Christ on the Cross at Calvary and wrestled for by Satan and his minions through all of history.

This is what it’s all about. And always was about. And the fact that all this would converge on August 15 – the solemnity of Our Lady’s Assumption into Heaven – is no accident. It’s a reminder that Heaven is watching and involved. And that all the rest is frippery and vanity. And matters not.