Call me a sentimentalist, but it’s one of my favourite short stories, evoking an Ireland that no longer is, but may be again:

https://gutenberg.ca/ebooks/walshm-quietman/walshm-quietman-00-h.html

The 1952 film version of The Quiet Man, with John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, as is usual for Hollywood, takes great liberties with its source material, and is really a different story altogether. The original terse tale is more vivid in its depiction of married love, honour, courage, duty and, underneath it all, the Faith that held Ireland, and the world, together.