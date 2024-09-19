I came across this compilation of stories from the life of Saint Joseph of Cupertino, one of the most remarkable saints in the history of the Church, and could not resist handing it on to readers. But one excerpt:

His life was a revelation of the gifts of the blessed in heaven. Fragrance sweeter than any earthly perfume exhaled from his flesh and filled the whole convent. It was calculated that he spent half his life lifted from the earth in prayer. Three times he bore men in his arms upward in his flight. The world was transformed in his sight; when he went out, if he met a woman he would say that he had met our Lady or some saint. He looked at a flower, and then bore it upward in the air, crying, “O God, so visible and yet forgotten.” He called the troubles of life the war of children with popguns, and obedience the carriage which took men sweetly to paradise. He died, A.D. 1663, saying, “Cupio dissolvi;” then, “Victory, victory!”

From a prayer to Saint Joseph:

Satan may raise a Simon Magus into the air: he cannot make a humble man.

As Chesterton once wrote, angels can fly since they take themselves so lightly.

Saint Joseph of Cupertino, ora pro nobis! +