In the Supplica to the Virgin of the Rosary of Pompeii, whose feast was on Sunday 8 May, the Holy Rosary is defined as the sweet Chain which binds us to God, Bond of love which unites us to the Angels, Tower of salvation against the assaults of hell, safe Haven in the universal shipwreck. The author of this most beautiful, powerful and profound Supplica prays determinedly: We shall never abandon You.

Can we bless the places where we live, work and recreate ourselves by the daily recitation of the Rosary of Mary, that sweet Chain which binds us to God?