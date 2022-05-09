That Sweet Chain Which Binds Us to God  

By
Father Mario Attard, OFM, Cap
-

In the Supplica to the Virgin of the Rosary of Pompeii, whose feast was on Sunday 8 May, the Holy Rosary is defined as the sweet Chain which binds us to God, Bond of love which unites us to the Angels, Tower of salvation against the assaults of hell, safe Haven in the universal shipwreck. The author of this most beautiful, powerful and profound Supplica prays determinedly: We shall never abandon You.

 Can we bless the places where we live, work and recreate ourselves by the daily recitation of the Rosary of Mary, that sweet Chain which binds us to God?

Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap was born in San Gwann on August 26 1972. After being educated in governmental primary and secondary schools as well as at the Naxxar Trade School he felt the call to enter the Franciscan Capuchin Order. After obtaining the university requirements he entered the Capuchin friary at Kalkara on October 12 1993. A year after he was ordained a priest, precisely on 4 September 2004, his superiors sent him to work with patients as a chaplain first at St. Luke's Hospital and later at Mater Dei. In 2007 Fr Mario obtained a Master's Degree in Hospital Chaplaincy from Sydney College of Divinity, University of Sydney, Australia. From November 2007 till March 2020 Fr Mario was one of the six chaplains who worked at Mater Dei Hospital., Malta's national hospital. Presently he is a chaplain at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre. Furthermore, he is a regular contributor in the MUMN magazine IL-MUSBIEĦ, as well as doing radio programmes on Radio Mario about the spiritual care of the sick.