It’s hard to believe the following article was actually published on the CBC website, but here it be:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/opinion/opinion-covid-measures-gaslighting-shifting-goalposts-1.6268380

For those readers outside Canada, the CBC is our national broadcaster here in Canada, lavishly funded by the government, and acts as the latter’s bullhorn, filtering into every household, as befits socialist regimes, no deviance permitted from what is decreed to be pravda. So it’s refreshing to see a crack in the edifice, allowing some light to enter, or at least freedom of discussion and debate. May the walls of censorship come tumbling down like those of Jericho!