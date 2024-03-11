Yes, as a follow-up to our post the other day on the proposed change to Ireland’s constitution: Well, the Irish had enough sense in the referendum to reject the re-definition of marriage, motherhood and family, and, apparently, by a significant margin.

I also just read that the Emmanuel Macron, after pushing for the ‘right to abortion’ in France’s own constitution, is now receiving backlash from the Church and medical community for now proposing the right to die, which will be presented to the legislature on May 27th, just in time for the national feast of Saint Joan of Arc on the 30th. We can hope that the Maid of Orleans saves France once again.

Every ounce of resistance, every victory, no matter how small, counts, as one more step towards the culture of life.