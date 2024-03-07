Ireland is at it again, or at least those who currently govern the Emerald Isle, once so Catholic, and, now, well, chucking off her glorious heritage. On March 8th, Ireland will vote on amending its constitution, for the worse, by changing the definition of marriage, and removing the connection between marriage and the family.

Back in 2017, the same current government of Ireland, under the homosexual Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, removed Ireland’s constitutional prohibition against abortion, which protected the life of the mother and the unborn child, removing all of the pro-life provision, with the text now reading simply:

Provision may be made by law for the regulation of termination of pregnancy.

The only county to vote against this invidious legislation was lovely, scenic Donegal, which, I am happy to say, is where my Dad’s family originates, and where my grandmother is from. My Dad and I cycled around the coast when I was but a young lad, and, even though the rot was already setting in, I only wish I had appreciated Ireland more then, before she had not declined so tragically.

Here are the current proposed changes to her constitution, highlighted:

The State recognises the Family as the natural primary and fundamental unit group of Society, and as a moral institution possessing inalienable and imprescriptible rights, antecedent and superior to all positive law. The State recognises the Family, whether founded on marriage or on other durable relationships, as the natural primary and fundamental unit group of Society, and as a moral institution possessing inalienable and imprescriptible rights, antecedent and superior to all positive law. The State pledges itself to guard with special care the institution of Marriage, on which the Family is founded, and to protect it against attack. The State pledges itself to guard with special care the institution of Marriage and to protect it against attack.

source: wikipedia.org

In one of my classes, I show various constitutions of countries across the world, to see how they have, or have not, infused their founding principles with Catholicism, as Pope Leo XIII in his 1885 encyclical Immortale Dei decreed was necessary to govern a state well. Ireland is, or was, one of the best examples. The opening lines of her constitution run as follows:

In the Name of the Most Holy Trinity, from Whom is all authority and to Whom, as our final end, all actions both of men and States must be referred,

We, the people of Éire, Humbly acknowledging all our obligations to our Divine Lord, Jesus Christ, Who sustained our fathers through centuries of trial, Gratefully remembering their heroic and unremitting struggle to regain the rightful independence of our Nation, And seeking to promote the common good, with due observance of Prudence, Justice and Charity, so that the dignity and freedom of the individual may be assured, true social order attained, the unity of our country restored, and concord established with other nations, Do hereby adopt, enact, and give to ourselves this Constitution.

Glorious! But now all of this is being betrayed and whittled down, and likely that preamble will soon be cast into the rubbish bin, perhaps replaced with obeisance to Allah.

Saint Malachy purportedly prophesied that Ireland would be inundated by the sea before she lost the Faith. There are still many faithful in old Eire, and may they come out in droves to vote for life, motherhood and family. Otherwise, that tsunami may soon be on its way…

Saint Patrick and Saint Bridget and all saints of Ireland, dèan ùrnaigh air ar son!+