On this Laetare Sunday, where we may mitigate our Lenten practices somewhat, symbolized by the subdued colour of liturgical rose, and the organ may be played solo as a brief respite, here are six concertos for that instrument by G.F. Handel, published between 1735 and 1736. Handel was renowned as an organist, and his compositions match is playing. As one contemporary put it: One may say that Händel, in particular, is not easily surpassed by anyone in organ playing, unless it be by Bach in Leipzig. Which is high praise indeed. Listen, and enjoy: