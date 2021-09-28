Signs of the Times, September 29th

By
Edward Kryn, M.D.
-

Have confidence in the Lord with all thy heart, and lean not upon thy own prudence. In all thy ways think on him, and he will direct thy steps. Proverbs 3:5-6

A blessed feast of Saints Michael, Gabriel and Raphael to one and all! Defend us in the day of battle, indeed…

 

 

Archbishop Vigano…

https://rumble.com/vmyn4x-the-vigan-tapes-17-let-us-not-be-frightened.html

Calgary

https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pastor-artur-pawlowski-arrested-at-calgary-airport/

Diagnosis of Covid without an exam and/or test…..

https://twitter.com/iliveasnatalie/status/1441942893904662530

Germany

https://theexpose.uk/2021/09/26/two-top-pathologists-reveal-astonishing-results-of-investigation-into-ten-deaths-linked-to-the-covid-19-vaccines-weve-never-seen-anything-like-it/

Israeli citizens speak (English translation provided)

https://www.theeponymousflower.com/2021/09/how-much-longer-before-youtube-bans.html

Crimes against humanity…..

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/09/no_author/over-3000-doctors-and-scientists-sign-declaration-accusing-covid-policy-makers-of-crimes-against-humanity/

Schools…..

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-10037517/Study-classrooms-Berlin-finds-just-TWO-students-one-teacher-tested-positive-winter.html

Dr. Mollie James….

https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/covid-icu-doctor-quits-over-vaccine-mandate-dr-mollie-james/