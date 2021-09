He answered them, “When it is evening, you say, `It will be fair weather; for the sky is red.’ And in the morning, `It will be stormy today, for the sky is red and threatening.’ You know how to interpret the appearance of the sky, but you cannot interpret the signs of the times. (Matthew 16:2-3)

“Thy Fire Only Lasts a Moment. There is Another Fire which is Eternal

Now that Toronto is on the brink of playoffs, capacity is expanded for home games