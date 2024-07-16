Saint Simon Stock (1165-1265) was an English Carmelite, who helped establish the ancient contemplative Order in England and Italy, founding monasteries in Cambridge, Oxford, and Bologna. He organized the first Chapter of the Carmelites outside the Holy Land, at Aylesford, in Kent, in 1247, where there is still a Carmel to this day.

The origins of the Carmelites, as recounted in our accompanying post, go back to the prophet Elijah and the ‘still small voice’, recounted providentially in today’s Office. Simon’s name of ‘Stock’ seems to derive from the legend that he lived in the hollow of a tree for a time. He certainly lived a holy and mortified life, in prayer and contemplation, subsisting on herbs, wild apples, and he drank only water, all for the love of God, for which one can also drink beer and wine – in moderation, of course.

Some are called to a narrower path, and are given the charism to do so. And one gift freely given to Saint Simon was the purported vision of Our Lady, on July 16th, 1251, of the ‘brown scapular’, which goes over the shoulders of the habit in Carmelites nuns and friars. The Mother of God promised that “whoever dies clothed in this habit shall not suffer the fires of Hell”, which apparently was originally taken to apply to those who persevered in their Carmelite vocation. But as the smaller scapular became popular, worn by those affiliated with the Carmelite Order, taking some share in their spirituality, the promise was extended to anyone wearing the sacramental. What is implied here, however, is that one fulfill the promises that go along with the scapular, not least of which is remaining true to the commitment of one’s Baptism.

Wearing the scapular is a daily reminder of those promises, to renounce Satan, and to follow God’s commandments, with the help of the prayers of Our Blessed Mother, Saint Joseph and all the saints. Just so will we make our way merrily to heaven, whatever travails this world offers.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Saint Simon Stock, orate pro nobis! +