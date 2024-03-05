Well, they did it – those who currently govern France, what was once called the eldest daughter of the Church, have enshrined the right to murder unborn children in the very constitution of the country, the first nation in history to do so. France already has one of the lowest birthrates in the world, and this is another nail in their demographic coffin. We are descending more vividly into an era of barbarism, as Pope John Paul II warned in Evangelium Vitae, that, as he went on to lament, ‘we thought we had left behind forever’.

Of course, the pontiff knew that the battle between the forces of good and evil, of light and darkness, of Christ and anti-Christ, will continue until the end of time.

That battle is ultimately within each human soul, through the conscience of each person, which path they will take – to heaven, or to hell. As the same Pope also said, that crimes against life do more harm to their perpetrators than their victims.

So choose life, therefore, that you and your descendants may live.