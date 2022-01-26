A joyful Rabbie Burns’ Day from this Scotsman to all our Scots and would-be Scots readers, which includes just about all o’ ye.

Scotland’s national poet and lyricist was born on this day in 1759, and produced some of the nation’s finest ballads in his brief 37 years. Perhaps the most known would be his Auld Lang Syne:

Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

and never brought to mind?

Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

and auld lang syne?

For auld lang syne, my jo,

for auld lang syne,

we’ll tak’ a cup o’ kindness yet,

for auld lang syne

Or, more poignantly, his My Love is Like a Red, Red Rose:

My luve is like a red red rose

That’s newly sprung in june;

O my Luve’s like the melodie

That’s sweetly play’d in tune;

As fair art thou, my bonnie lass,

So deep in luve am I;

And I will luve thee still, my dear,

Till a’ the seas gang dry;

Here is Kenneth McKellar with the classic musical version:

There is much more, so delve into Rabbie Burns, perhaps enjoy a wee dram, and tak’ a cup o’ kindness yet!