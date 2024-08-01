I asked in a recent post whether the transgender travesty was still a thing at this Olympic games. How naive of me. we have the answer:

Angela Carini (blue, female) abandons fight against Imane Khelif (red, male) a few minutes into fight

There’s more, here. As Miss Carini put it, ‘she’s never been punched that hard’.

We may feel for the majority of athletes truly striving to challenge themselves in the Olympics. Yet with insanity such as this, one wonders about the viability of it all. Men versus women? Why not mechanical android versus a man? Or a steroid-induced hulk-man versus normal-one who is not? This is illegal in the Olympics – or was, for in reality this is what this is. Imane Khalif, a man who reportedly has an XY genotype, and has previously been barred from competing against women, has had for his entire life far more testosterone coursing through his body than his ‘opponent’, Angela Karini, a woman who is a woman, and striving to do her best as one (whatever reservations one may have with female boxing).

One of the key principles of sports is an even playing field, fair justice, and letting the best man, or woman, win, based on their training, grit and determination.

Men and women are made equal by God in their dignity and humanness, but they are not ‘equal’ in other, accidental ways, each having the particular gifts belonging to their sex, determined at conception, continuing through birth, puberty and into adulthood. They will retain that sex for all eternity in their bodies. There is no changing that, and any attempt to do so is an illusion, a lie of the highest, or lowest, order.

The whole Olympic concept needs to be re-thought and re-examined, and travesties such as this need to be shut down, pronto. But, then again, it’s following the degradation of our culture, negating truth in the name of ideology.

There is still much good in striving to be the ‘swiftest, highest and strongest’, but those who aid and abet such fiascos as this, whether in boxing, running, wrestling or weightlifting, or those who just go along to get along, like the commentators, attendees, spectators, referees and most of all the officials, will face a reckoning, not in the boxing ring, but before God Himself. And there’s no knocking him out, Whose word and truth stand forever.

Basta. Enough.