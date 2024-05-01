On this Feast of Saint Joseph the Worker, let us consider another article which was published on this very same feast day of May 1 in 2019 on Bishop Robert Barron’s Word on Fire website. This article, titled “Ite ad Joseph” and written by Br. Bartholomew Calvano, O.P., from the Dominicans of the Province of St. Joseph discusses the typology between Joseph the Patriarch and Saint Joseph the Virginal Father of Jesus, and relates this to the Feast of Saint Joseph the Worker. However, what I want to focus on in this article is Br. Bartholomew’s argument for Saint Joseph’s Confirmation in the State of Grace and for Saint Joseph’s Prenatal Sanctification using Psalm 105:16-22.

After discussing the typological relationship between Joseph the Patriarch and Saint Joseph, Br. Bartholomew goes on to quote Psalm 105:16-22, and then writes the following:

The description of Joseph bound in fetters and an iron collar is evocative of the bonds of sin. However, it has long been the tradition of the Church that St. Joseph, the husband of Mary, never committed a single actual sin; however, unlike Mary he was not immaculately conceived, and he came into being with the fetters of original sin. Yet, just as the king released Joseph, the son of Israel, from his bonds and set him over his household, so also God released Joseph, the husband of Mary, from his bonds of sin and set him over the Holy Family as its head.[1]

Br. Bartholomew refers to Saint Joseph’s Confirmation in the State of Grace in the following line: “However, it has long been the tradition of the Church that St. Joseph, the husband of Mary, never committed a single actual sin.” This is because the Josephological teaching of Saint Joseph’s Confirmation in the State of Grace states precisely what Br. Bartholomew stated in the foregoing line, viz., that Saint Joseph never committed one actual sin — i.e., mortal sin or venial sin — during his entire earthly life.[2] Next, Br. Bartholomew refers to Saint Joseph’s Prenatal Sanctification in the following line: “however, unlike Mary he [i.e., Joseph] was not immaculately conceived, and he came into being with the fetters of original sin.” This is because Saint Joseph’s Prenatal Sanctification is exactly what is being described by Br. Bartholomew in the foregoing quote: Saint Joseph was not conceived without Original Sin like Mary was, but was rather conceived with it and soon after was cleansed from Original Sin before Joseph was born.[3] Finally, in the last line of the article, Br. Bartholomew utilizes biblical typology between Joseph the Patriarch and Saint Joseph to argue for the reality of both Saint Joseph’s Confirmation in the State of Grace and his Prenatal Sanctification: “Yet, just as the king released Joseph, the son of Israel, from his bonds and set him over his household, so also God released Joseph, the husband of Mary, from his bonds of sin and set him over the Holy Family as its head.”

While I truly enjoyed this article written by Br. Bartholomew mainly because it opened my eyes to the fact that subjecting Psalm 105:16-22 to a typological analysis of its Allegorical Sense of Scripture yields the foreshadowing or prefigurement of both Saint Joseph’s Confirmation in the State of Grace and his Prenatal Sanctification, which was something that I never realized before, I must say that it is not possible to argue that these two privileges existed in Saint Joseph merely from biblical typology according to the Allegorical Sense of Scripture as Br. Bartholomew does in this article. The reason for this is the same one which I presented in my previous article on Catholic Insight,[4] which I will echo in what follows. It is clear from the Summa Theologiae of Saint Thomas Aquinas that the Allegorical Sense of Scripture is not sufficient to argue for the historical reality of an occurrence of something like Saint Joseph’s Confirmation in the State of Grace or his Prenatal Sanctification.[5] The reason that this is so is because according to Thomas’ teaching the purpose or function of the Allegorical Sense of Scripture is to indicated biblical typology, whereas the purpose or function of the Literal or Historical Sense of Scripture is to indicate the truth of a historical reality of some such occurrence like Saint Joseph’s Confirmation in the State of Grace or his Prenatal Sanctification.[6] Further, the Historical or Literal Sense of Psalm 105:16-22 refers not to Saint Joseph the Image of God the Father, but refers instead to Joseph the Patriarch, and hence the words of Psalm 105:16-22 establish the historical reality of the things which transpired in the life of the Old Testament Joseph and not those of the New Testament Joseph, including Saint Joseph’s Confirmation in the State of Grace and his Prenatal Sanctification.

Ergo, based on the foregoing, it is not possible to use the allegorical sense of Psalm 105:16-22 to argue for the historical reality of both Saint Joseph’s Confirmation in the State of Grace and his Prenatal Sanctification, and neither is it possible to use the Historical or Literal Sense of Psalm 105:16-22. The only option left to find out whether or not Saint Joseph truly never committed one actual sin and whether or not he was born from his mother’s womb without Original Sin is to look in the Historical or Literal Sense of the Gospels, since only these books of the Bible contain information about the life of Saint Joseph, and according to the Josephologist Father Francis Lad Filas, S.J., S.T.D., there is no evidence in Sacred Scripture for either Saint Joseph’s Prenatal Sanctification[7] or his Confirmation in the State of Grace.[8] Ergo, we do not have the certitude of the Catholic Faith to assure us that Saint Joseph was born without Original Sin and that he never committed any actual sin, are only left with probabilities, albeit strong ones.[9]

Nevertheless, there is still hope for finding certitude for the existence of Saint Joseph’s Confirmation in the State of Grace and his Prenatal Sanctification. Theologians have made miscalculations and have drawn wrong conclusions before, as is evidenced in the case of Saint Thomas Aquinas’ stance on the Immaculate Conception, and hence it is still possible to find evidence in the Holy Bible for the historical existence or reality of Saint Joseph’s Confirmation in the State of Grace and his Prenatal Sanctification. Indeed, such a discovery seems to be imminent, since there are places in Sacred Scripture which speak of a coming of a reign of Christendom over the whole world,[10] and various approved or credible private revelations also prophecy of this “Age of Peace” or “Age of Mary.’[11] One private revelation, however, merits special attention. It is the prophecy of Father Isidore of Isolanis, the Dominican Scholastic Theologian who wrote the first great treatise in Josephology called Summa de Donis Sancti Ioseph. In his magnum opus on Josephology, he prophesies not only of this restoration of Christendom over the whole world, but he also prophesies that the honor which all people will give to Saint Joseph is a necessary condition or prerequisite for the arrival of this Age of Peace upon the entire earth,[12] and it seems that this honor consists in dogmatic definitions and pronouncements concerning privileges belonging to Saint Joseph like his Confirmation in the State of Grace and his Prenatal Sanctification. For one of the conditions or prerequisites for a Catholic Doctrine to become a Dogma of the Church is its foundation in Tradition or Scripture,[13] and since Sacred Scripture inerrantly prophesies of the coming Age of Peace and since the prophesy of Isidore of Isolanis seems to suggest that the dogmatic definition of the Josephological dogmas are a condition or prerequisite to this Age of Peace, then it is logical to conclude and to even hope that some Josephologist someday will find Scriptural basis for both Saint Joseph’s Confirmation in the State of Grace and his Prenatal Sanctification.

Hence, this Feast Day of Saint Joseph the Worker, let us pray to Saint Joseph not only that these two privileges along with others connected with him may be dogmatically defined, but also that some Josephologist somewhere may discover a scriptural foundation or biblical basis for them. For once these things happen, we can be assured that Jesus Christ the King of the Universe and His Queen Mary the Mother of God will extend His kingdom the Catholic Church over the whole world, so that not only will all honor Jesus and Mary in the Catholic Church, but also so that all will honor His father and her husband Joseph of the New Testament as all honored Joseph the Patriarch of the Old.[14]

