Canada’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Williams, has declared that those who refuse the proposed vaccine against Covid-19 will face ‘certain restrictions’, left sort of ominously vague, for now:

https://torontosun.com/news/provincial/limits-may-be-placed-on-unvaccinated-ontarians-dr-david-williams

Is the mask a propaedeutic for the rushed-into-service vaccine? One wonders about inoculating an entire population – or nearly so – for a disease that may be only slightly more serious than the seasonal flu, and vastly less serious for most. Initial reports indicate that the side effects of the vaccine may be serious indeed.

We will have more to say on this, and the Catholic teaching on obeying – or disobeying – human law, so keep posted and keep your wits about you.