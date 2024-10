At this critical time, readers may want to join in a novena to the patroness of the United States, Our Lady under the title of her Immaculate Conception.

A fitting brief prayer may be found here. Join this with your daily Rosary. The Queen of heaven and earth will not deny our petitions, made with devotion. May the cause of life and of love win in the end, with the triumph of her Immaculate Heart.

O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee! +