The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, has requested a day of prayer and fasting for Tuesday, October the 17th for the intentions of peace and reconciliation in the Holy Land, in the midst of a grievous conflict. Fittingly, this is the memorial of Saint Ignatius of Antioch, one of the earliest martyrs, whose letters signify a bold witness to the Truth.

Please do what you discern you are able to participate in this initiative – as Christ says, some demons can only be cast out by such means. Offer up at least some penance, and some prayer, not least the Holy Mass, if you can attend, and the Rosary, beseeching Our Lady’s intercession for her own land.

Our Lady, Queen of Peace, and Saint Joseph, terror of demons, orate pro nobis! +