Pope Benedict XVI, in his series on great figures in the Church’s history, dedicated no less than three addresses to the life and thought of the great Saint Thomas Aquinas, back in June of 2010.

For those keen to learn more of the great Doctor – and who would not? – here they are for ease of access:

https://www.vatican.va/content/benedict-xvi/en/audiences/2010/documents/hf_ben-xvi_aud_20100602.html

https://www.vatican.va/content/benedict-xvi/en/audiences/2010/documents/hf_ben-xvi_aud_20100616.html

https://www.vatican.va/content/benedict-xvi/en/audiences/2010/documents/hf_ben-xvi_aud_20100623.html