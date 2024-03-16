Our Lady Seat of Wisdom College is embarking today on our annual pilgrimage to Martyrs’ Shrine in Midland, following the steps of Saints Jean de Brebeuf, Gabriel Lalemant and their companions who gave their lives for Christ, for Canada, and for the people they loved so much. They prayed for their torturers and executioners, and one can only wonder how many souls were saved by their sacrifice.

The Jesuits and their fellow missionaries planted the Faith for the first time amongst in this rugged and fair dominion. The two aforementioned martyrs were put to death on March 16 and 17th respectively, in 1649, and trudging through the snow in the wintry conditions help us relive in some small way what they did. They are the secondary patrons of Canada, after Saint Joseph, whose solemnity is also approaching.

We will take along your intentions, and please pray for all of us. Their witness inspires us, and there is much for which to intercede in our Church, our country, our world…

Holy Canadian Martyrs, orate pro nobis!