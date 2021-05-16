Another priceless gem from the craftmanship of Palestrina, Viri Galilaei – a meditation on the angel’s declaration to the Apostles and disciples: Men of Galilee, why do you stand looking into heaven? This Jesus, who was taken up from you into heaven, will come in the same way as you saw him go into heaven.”

Indeed, Christ will return from the right hand of the Father, to pronounce judgement on the living and the dead, and so fully manifest the divine glory, and bring to perfection His providence.