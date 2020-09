We missed our Sunday musical selection, so here is one for Our Lady on her birthday, J.S. Bach’s magnificent Magnificat, published in 1733, likely for the feast of the Visitation (May 31st), based on an earlier version in 1723. It is one of the composer’s most performed choral works, and no wonder:

And here is a version of the Magnificat by the incomparable Palestrina, brilliant and exquisite. The final Amen…well, take a listen: