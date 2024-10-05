The Holy Father and the Patriarch of Jerusalem have called for a day of prayer and fasting on this upcoming Monday, October 7th, the memorial of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary. That is, tragically, is the anniversary of the terrorist attack of Hamas, which began the escalation of the conflict in the Holy Land and beyond. It is also the anniversary of the Battle of Lepanto, which is no coincidence, and the reason for which Pope Saint Pius V instituted the feast.

We pray and intercede for peace, through the intercession of the Most Holy Mother of God, Queen of Peace, of and heaven and earth.