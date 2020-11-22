Gavin Newsom, the governor of California with the slicked-back hair, has, according to Congressman Tom McClintock, apparently done us an unwitting favour, being caught flaunting the same bothersome and burdensome Covid protocols he has imposed on the residents of the golden coast. There he was, in a upscale restaurant, imbibing expensive wine his fellow bon vivants, no social distancing, no masks – all in all, livin’ it up at the Hotel California.

The local Mercury News writes:

Newsom publicly apologized for attending the dinner, saying he should have practiced what he preached. The same day, he announced tight new restrictions to combat a fall surge of the virus, including the closure of most nonessential businesses, restaurants, bars and places of worship. On Thursday, Newsom tacked on a month-long curfew shutting down non-essential work and gatherings from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 94% of the state’s population.

Would he have apologized had he not been caught? You might consider Mr. Newsom a hypocrite of the highest order, and Christ’s warning about laying heavy burdens on men’s backs is difficult not to bring to mind..

And what should he apologize for? As the good Congressman McClintock argues, Governor Newsom is simply doing what we would all like to do – perhaps less expensively, but still just as expansively – and what we all should be doing, taking proportionate ‘risks’ to begin living once again.

Already, old people are having themselves deep-sixed with euthanasia to avoid the fate of another lockdown – and they really are, shut in solitary confinement their rooms for weeks on end. And this is only the tip of the societal and spiritual tragedies that will unfold from this deranged draconian debacle.

Legislate according to life, Mr. Newsom, starting with your own.