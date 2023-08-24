The following is a poem by Anne Schell, requiescat in pace, submitted by her friend Margaret Maines, who wrote to me:

The family found this poem and passed it on to me for a keepsake, and I would like to extend their kindness by having their Mother’s poem published for others to read. It is a “simple but meaningful” poem and at the same time heartfelt coming from a Mother prior to her death; a mother who continuously carried joy and a loving smile through many hardships and suffering.

I am wondering if I could submit the poem in the deceased’s name, as her friend in memory of her.