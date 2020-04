Popule Meus, by Tomas Luis de Victoria, Christ’s lament from the Cross, ‘My People, what have I done to you, or in how have I offended you? Answer me!’

The Reproaches, also by Victoria, who wrote the music before it was imitated by Thorin and company, who sound like monks, and not the other way around:

And the same words, this time to music by the incomparable Palestrina, of whom there is never enough: