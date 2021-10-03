It is with deep sadness and regret we announce the death of Mrs. Claudine Goller, long-time assistant editor and board member of Catholic Insight from its beginnings with Father de Valk, for many patient years proofreading much of his and others’ work, with her stylistic command of English. As her obituary put it:

She was unhappy about the general decline in the quality of written and spoken language in Canada and she felt that people involved with radio and television as well as teachers should try to express themselves correctly out of respect for their audiences.

Just so, and we all should take note! Charity begins with little things, like good grammar. Mrs. Goller was herself a prolific writer (many letters to the editor) and reader, as well as a teacher for many years with the Scarborough board, would that we all could have learned our own reading and writing in her classroom. Claudine enjoyed 55 years of marriage with her husband Steve, and together they raised two adopted siblings.

After a brief hospital stay that began September 3, 2021, Claudine was transferred to the palliative care unit, where she then passed away peacefully a week later on September 29, 2021, fittingly, the feast of the Holy Archangels, Michael, Raphael, and Gabriel, whom we may trust will lead her soon – if not already – into paradise. Please do keep her soul and the intentions of her family in your prayers.

Requiem aeternam da ei, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat ei. Requiescat in pace +

The visitation will be held at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, Ontario, on October 6, 2021 from 4 – 8pm. Unfortunately some Covid protocols are still in place which limits the number of visitors allowed at a time to 25. Therefore, those wishing to attend the viewing may need to wait in line for others to leave. Your patience during this difficult time is appreciated.

Claudine’s funeral will be held on October 7, 2021, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, at Saint Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, 2234 Ellesmere Rd, Scarborough, followed by interment at Port Hope Cemetery, 305 Erskine Ave, Toronto, Ontario.

In lieu of flowers, Claudine requested memorial donations be made to the Right to Life Association of Toronto and Area, 2238 Dundas Street West, P.O. Box 59016, Toronto, ON M6R 3B5 or Covenant House, 20 Gerrard Street East, Toronto, ON M5B 2P3. She also asked for prayers.

For more details, please see:

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/west-hill-on/claudine-goller-10382853