It isn’t the most difficult mountain to climb, but in many ways the most impressive. The top of the world, the highest spot one can stand on the earth’s surface, so high that the blue sky is tinged to violet, one is so much closer to outer space.

Breathtaking footage, for those of us who likely won’t make it there. Technology does have its use:

May the glory of the LORD endure for ever,

may the LORD rejoice in his works,

who looks on the earth and it trembles,

who touches the mountains and they smoke! (Ps. 104)