If you are so inclined on this Holy Thursday – and a blessed one to all our readers – you may listen to, and participate in, (you may even be able to watch) the Mass as chanted by the Benedictine monks at Barroux, in the usus antiquior.

The following link will take you there, and things should load close to 11 a.m. our time, this morning:

https://www.barroux.org/fr/liturgie/ecoutez-nos-offices.html