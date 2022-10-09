An intriguing take on the larger geopolitical significance of the battle of Lepanto, in the midst of what was then a rapidly changing world – and our world is also transforming in ways we cannot yet predict. Read the signs of the times, sayeth the Lord, and, we may presume, act accordingly, in hope and faith. For all the historical reasons, from the perspective of this passing world, keep those prayers going, not least the holy Rosary. Victory is assured. We just have to stay on the right side, of truth. Then we can, like Don Juan, dance a jig on our forecastle, even in the face of what seems calamity – God brings victory when we might least expect it.