Napoleon once quipped that if you want to discover a man’s character, don’t make him suffer; rather, give him power. By their fruits ye shall know them. The Canadian people – at least, enough of them – gave bestowed such power on Justin Trudeau when he was elected Prime Minister ten years ago – it seems much, much longer – and what we discovered was not pleasant, no, not pleasant at all. A decade from the black lagoon, far from the ‘sunny ways’ promised. Was he the worst Prime Minster in history? It’s hard to say. Trudeau Senior may have been worse in his own way with his socialist policies, and he certainly began the decline that Trudeau Junior has just about completed.

Here are just a few of the fruits of his reign:

The legalization of euthanasia – or physician-assisted murder-suicide – which distorts the entire medical system, turning healers into murderers. How far are we from MAiD being involuntary, a la Adolf Hitler and his T-4 program? His disconcerting zeal for abortion, increasing funding for ‘reproductive health services’ overseas, when the U.S. cut such monetary aid for pre-born murder. He also ensured that Liberal Party members would toe the line, and so imperil their souls. The legalization of marijuana, a drug which only has deleterious consequences on its users, not least the young. He’s turned us into a nation of stultified dope-heads. Out-of-control spending, doubling the debt, spiraling inflation, with the consequent devaluation of the dollar, and economic chaos. Even basic necessities are becoming quite simply unaffordable for the average Canadian. Untrammeled immigration flooding the nation, which has overburdened to breaking point the already-burdened social services, not least the medical system. House prices now out of reach for almost all Canadians, even ‘starter’ homes again, especially the young. See inflation and immigration, above, for the primary causes. Making ‘conversion therapy’ illegal for those suffering from disordered sexual attractions or proclivities, so that those who would like help can never find it. Dividing Canadians with his over-heated rhetoric and blame, exacerbating latent grievances, not least on the Indigenous question, which may have been healed, and now may likely never be. His ‘on-line harms bill’ – which may fortunately die now that he has prorogued Parliament – but which would have made free speech all but impossible. He bought and paid for every mainstream media with government subsidies – that is, your tax dollars – so that they, and not just the execrable CBC, have all become censorious Pravda-esque sycophantic mouthpieces of the Liberal agenda. His complicity with the Chinese Communist Party, admiring their ‘basic dictatorship’, which he would have loved to instantiate. We had a taste of his latent tyranny during his draconian Covid decrees – some of the worst in the world – and his disproportionate militaristic response to the Freedom convoy, invoking the War Measures Act against peaceful protestors, freezing bank accounts, and imprisoning innocent Canadians. Gutting the military, and foisting woke transgenderized nonsense on soldiers. Demeaning the Church to which he professes to belong, claiming to be ‘Catholic’, while violating any number of her fundamental teachings. Why he was not confronted by our bishops is a mystery, but perhaps not a surprising one. After all, Trudeau Senior got a full church funeral, with all the fixings and eulogies. He was overall a sad embarrassment to Canada on the world stage, with his weepy final farewell speech stands as a sad testament to what legacy he leaves.

Oh, there’s more, but you get the drift. I for one can’t think of anything – not one thing – good that Trudeau has done for this country, or its people. Please do send something along if anything comes to mind.

I don’t know the demons with which he struggles, or with which he has made a truce. That’s between his soul and God. But the man leaves a lot of ruin and evil in his wake. Canadians are just happy to see him go, and can’t wait to slam the door on his backside. He’s like the unpleasant guest outworn his welcome, wrecking the furniture who just refuses to go home, and only slowly – too slowly – makes his way towards the exit.

Here is just one window into the reaction of the average Canadian hearing the news of his resignation. Although I share their relief, it’s still sad that one man could evoke so much antipathy and schadenfreude:

🚨Live reaction to Justin Trudeau resigning: pic.twitter.com/agw1GT3DWP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 6, 2025

As he recedes from the limelight to the twilight – even if he gets some sinecure somewhere – we should pray for his conversion to the Truth, and repentance for what he’s wrought.

It will be a tough slog for Canada ever to recover from the chaotic mess left by years of the two Trudeaus (not that the ‘Conservatives’ were much better, but they were at least less worse). May Our Lady, Saint Joseph and Holy Canadian Martyrs, pray for us and for our fair Dominion, that she now recall what she once was, and be so again. +