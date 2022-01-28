Jordan Petersen interviews Brian Peckford, former Premier of Newfoundland (1979 – 1989), who helped draft Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms (1981-82). He is suing the Federal Government under Justin Trudeau for violating this charter, in particular the following provisions:

From the Charter:

(1) Every citizen of Canada has the right to enter, remain in and leave Canada. Marginal note:Rights to move and gain livelihood(2) Every citizen of Canada and every person who has the status of a permanent resident of Canada has the right (a) to move to and take up residence in any province; and (b) to pursue the gaining of a livelihood in any province.”



It’s a bit choppy in the introduction, but the interview proper begins at about 12 or so minute mark: