Introduction

A solution to the Covidian problem was eagerly awaited – and emerged in a legion of vaccines. Development of vaccines to coronaviruses has been difficult due to vaccine-induced enhanced disease responses evident in animal studies. Antibody-dependent enhancement may be involved in the clinical observation of increased severity of symptoms associated with early high levels of SARS-CoV-2 related antibodies in patients. The gene-based vaccines dispense of the need of the wild virus and instead get the inoculated persons to produce multi-trillions of its fusogenic spike protein which by itself is a pathogen that biodistributes itself and potentially harms other parts of the body away from where the injection occurred. And yet, many experimental vaccine products were hastily unleased globally without the pivotal Phase 3 trials concluded or validated.

Front Runners

Israel and the Seychelles had high proportions of their populations vaccinated before other nations caught up. Let us compare sets of data that are not usually presented synchronously, such as in Figures 1 & 2, to observe what happened and is happening in Israel and Seychelles.

Other nations followed suit and the tragedy in India is still fresh in mind. Figure 3 shows the spike in deaths and indicates the status of the Indian vaccination campaign.

EU

The 450 million strong EU comprised of 60% of Europe’s estimated 750 million inhabitants, reported administering 522.4 million doses of vaccines as of August 14th 2021, with over 75% of its citizens receiving at least one dose of an experimental CoViD vaccine.

The EnduraVigilance system is the EU-wide database for recording vaccine injury reports, as well as other medicine-induced injuries, corresponding to the US Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). EnduraVigilance data indicate, since beginning of the vaccination campaign last year through to August 14th, over 2 million (2,074,410) reports of vaccine-related injuries, including 21,766 deaths across the 27 member states.

Approximately half of all reports (1,021,867) were of serious injuries, classified by this EU agency as corresponding to “a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.” The highest rate of problematic developments among their four emergency-authorised vaccines occurred following use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca product, which is reportedly linked to 947,675 injuries within the EU.

Reports of thrombotic and thromboembolic post-vaccination events among the vaccinated triggered concern regarding post-vaccination donation of substances of human origin (SoHO), such of blood, plasma, organs and tissues that may contain the pathogenic spike protein of recently vaccinated donors.

UK

A groundbreaking paper by the prestigious Oxford University Clinical Research Group, published on August 10th in The Lancet found that vaccinated individuals more than 250 times the load of CoViD-19 viruses in their nostrils compared to the unvaccinated. The authors suggest that while moderating the symptoms of infection, the vaccine allows vaccinated individuals to carry unusually high viral loads without becoming ill at first, potentially transforming them into pre-symptomatic super-spreaders, and they suggest that this may contribute to the post-vaccination surges in heavily vaccinated populations globally.

Public Health England (PHE), England’s public health policy department released a report on August 6th detailing the spread of the Delta variant of the virus which includes hospitalisations and deaths where CoViD-19 was a factor between February 1st and August 2nd 2021. It shows that 65% of hospitalisations and deaths involving CoViD-19 are among those who have had at least one dose of the experimental vaccines. Though the unvaccinated category accounts for around half of overall Delta CoViD infections in England, the rate of death in this group is lower than among those who received vaccines.

Considering the fully vaccinated group on its own, the PHE data show 1,355 of 47,008 identified infections were admitted to hospital, which is 2.9%, suggesting that the double-jabbed face a nearly 50% greater chance of being hospitalised if they contract CoViD-19, compared with those who have not been vaccinated. Further, those who contracted the virus within 21 days of their first shot demonstrated a 0.97% hospitalisation rate, and those who tested positive after three weeks from their first shot demonstrated a 1.14% hospitalisation rate, indicating that the likelihood of hospitalisation is greater for the double-jabbed when compared with the single-jabbed.

North America

The VAERS, jointly run by both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is the primary US government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the US. Not all adverse events are reported into it by physicians and the VAERS report is understood to be a substantial underestimate. While 328.9 million CoViD vaccine doses had been administered as of July 2nd 2021, between December 14th 2020 and July 2nd 2021, a total of 438,441 adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 9,048 deaths, 22% of which occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, and 37% occurred in people who became ill within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

2,678 pregnant women reported adverse events related to CoViD vaccines, including 994 reports of miscarriage or premature birth. VAERS also reports the deaths of two breast-feeding babies in March and July 2021 due to blood clots subsequent to the mother’s reception of the vaccine. Of the 4,456 cases of Bell’s Palsy reported, 398 reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome. There were also 121,092 reports of anaphylaxis, 8,256 of blood clotting disorders and 1,796 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis. The VAERS data showed that 22% of deaths were related to cardiac disorders.

By the end of August 2021, the total deaths reported had exceeded 13,000 and reports of harm exceeded 600,000. With over 5000 reports of myocarditis as of August 20th, Pfizer added to their product fact sheet that “post-marketing data demonstrate increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly within 7 days following the second dose. The observed risk is higher among males under 40 years of age than among females and older males. The observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age”, admitting also that potential long-term sequalae are unknown.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) in July estimated the rate of vaccine-related blood clotting in Canadians who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine, and said there have been 27 confirmed cases to date in Canada, with five deaths among those cases.

Blood-clotting events that are reported are the larger ones that can be detected using MRI or CT scans. However with the RNA and viral vector vaccines, there is a new phenomenon of micro blood clots, diagnosable via D-dimer tests. These microscopic blood clots could be caused by the vaccine-generated spike proteins altering the vascular epithelia, particularly affecting their interactions with platelets in capillaries. Some parts of the body like the brain, spinal cord, heart and lungs cannot re-generate when their tissues are damaged by blood clots. Particularly in the lungs, this may cause pulmonary hypertension that may lead to heart failure years later.

Even VigiAccess, a World Health Organization database, and the UK’s Yellow Card system, have as at end-October tallied 3,709 and 731 cases respectively of “neoplasms” or new tumors which include breast, lung and brain cancers plus numerous noncancerous growths following CoViD vaccination.

In Brief: Fatality, Natural Immunity EarlyTreatment and the Mass

The fatality rate in the age-group up to 20, among those who actually become infected is 0.003% which suggests a five times greater likelihood of death in a road traffic accident further to an infection of CoViD. A study published on August 24th 2021 by Israeli researchers looking at over 670,000 vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals conclude that “that natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalisation caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the BNT162b2 two-dose vaccine-induced immunity”. Dr Robert Malone, the virologist and immunologist credited with pioneering RNA transfection, has stated that natural immunity is twenty times more protective than the vaccines. India and Indonesia saw success by encouraging the anti-viral medication Ivermectin, and mainstream media censors this i-word. Indeed the reluctance to provide early treatment of clinical symptoms, while mandating unsafe and inefficacious vaccines for whom even a safe and efficacious vaccines would not be required, is staggering. The idea that vaccination of self is required to protect another from disease is also a novel concept, which while forming the basis for the shut down of churches and deprivation of the sacramental ministry, also confirms the futility of jabbing oneself at all.

Conclusion

Correlations in data are apparent. Even if the preceding database reports and scientific theory are disregarded, and the global experience ignored, it is not unreasonable to suppose that the relationships between daily deaths and daily vaccinations are causal. It is remarkable that the spikes in total deaths correspond to the spikes in total vaccinations whenever data sets are analysed, as are death rates with vaccination rates. There is credible evidence to believe that the immediate and sequential harm due to these vaccines whether due to the vaccine itself or due to the response to subsequent infection with the wild virus may exceed the risks associated with the disease, and that the vaccinated facilitate the viral mutations into more transmissible forms and they also are more likely to transfer infection on to others, who may be vaccinated or not. The question that is before us is, in this pandemic of compliance with tyanny now to be imposed even on five year-olds, whether the pied viper is going to take away our children.

Cytokine storm model of Castelli et al, Front. Immunol, 2020 (above)