Altissimu, omnipotente bon Signore,

Tue so le laude, la gloria e l’honore et onne benedictione.Ad Te solo, Altissimo, se konfano,

et nullu homo ène dignu te mentouare. Laudato sie, mi Signore cum tucte le Tue creature,

spetialmente messor lo frate Sole,

lo qual è iorno, et allumini noi per lui.

Et ellu è bellu e radiante cum grande splendore:

de Te, Altissimo, porta significatione. Laudato si, mi Signore, per sora Luna e le stelle:

in celu l’ài formate clarite et pretiose et belle. Laudato si, mi Signore, per frate Uento

et per aere et nubilo et sereno et onne tempo,

per lo quale, a le Tue creature dài sustentamento. Laudato si, mi Signore, per sor’Acqua,

la quale è multo utile et humile et pretiosa et casta. Laudato si, mi Signore, per frate Focu,

per lo quale ennallumini la nocte:

ed ello è bello et iucundo et robustoso et forte. Laudato si, mi Signore, per sora nostra matre Terra,

la quale ne sustenta et gouerna,

et produce diuersi fructi con coloriti fior et herba. Laudato si, mi Signore, per quelli ke perdonano per lo Tuo amore

et sostengono infirmitate et tribulatione. Beati quelli ke ‘l sosterranno in pace,

ka da Te, Altissimo, sirano incoronati. Laudato si mi Signore, per sora nostra Morte corporale,

da la quale nullu homo uiuente pò skappare:

guai a quelli ke morrano ne le peccata mortali;

beati quelli ke trouarà ne le Tue sanctissime uoluntati,

ka la morte secunda no ‘l farrà male. Laudate et benedicete mi Signore et rengratiate

e seruiteli cum grande humilitate. Notes: so=sono, si=sii (be!), mi=mio, ka=perché, u and v are both written as u, sirano=saranno

English Translation: Most High, all powerful, good Lord,

Yours are the praises, the glory, the honour, and all blessing. To You alone, Most High, do they belong,

and no man is worthy to mention Your name. Be praised, my Lord, through all your creatures,

especially through my lord Brother Sun,

who brings the day; and you give light through him.

And he is beautiful and radiant in all his splendour!

Of you, Most High, he bears the likeness. Praised be You, my Lord, through Sister Moon and the stars,

in heaven you formed them clear and precious and beautiful. Praised be You, my Lord, through Brother Wind,

and through the air, cloudy and serene,

and every kind of weather through which

You give sustenance to Your creatures. Praised be You, my Lord, through Sister Water,

which is very useful and humble and precious and chaste. Praised be You, my Lord, through Brother Fire,

through whom you light the night and he is beautiful

and playful and robust and strong. Praised be You, my Lord, through Sister Mother Earth,

who sustains us and governs us and who produces

varied fruits with coloured flowers and herbs. Praised be You, my Lord,

through those who give pardon for Your love,

and bear infirmity and tribulation. Blessed are those who endure in peace

for by You, Most High, they shall be crowned. Praised be You, my Lord,

through our Sister Bodily Death,

from whom no living man can escape. Woe to those who die in mortal sin.

Blessed are those who will

find Your most holy will,

for the second death shall do them no harm. Praise and bless my Lord,

and give Him thanks

and serve Him with great humility.