I AM the Way

to heaven’s road

but you cannot come

with such a load

of things so heavy

you think you knead

where only living

bread will feed.

I AM the treasure,

I AM the King,

I AM the wind

beneath your wing

like petals falling

in the midst of May,

for My smallest birds

to carry away;

I scatter My pearls

in the King’s highway.

I AM this bread

Who is lifted up.

I AM this wine

poured in your cup.

Lamb of Sorrows

upon the table,

I AM the Priest,

Firstborn of Abel.

I AM

pole star guiding

to aurora’s light;

dark rose hiding

in a garden bright;

Love-gift biding

for Christmas night.

I AM cockcrow,

I AM vesper’s end;

the faithful shelter,

the sturdy friend.

I AM the Life

Who sends My Breath

to resuscitate you

in this valley of death.

I AM the Truth

Who sets you free;

will your face not turn

to look upon Me?