Today marks the anniversary in 1565 of the glorious resistance of the Christians to the siege of Malta by the overwhelming invading Ottoman Turks. For anyone seeking a taste of what the ‘Crusades’ were about, read over this article, which gives some idea of what was at stake. The battle for the Mediterranean – and for Europe and the very core of civilization – would reach its zenith in the Battle of Lepanto six years later, in 1571, which would see Christianity victorious , and Islam confined to the land it had conquered in the East and Africa – the symbolic ‘crescent’.

That is, at least until the modern era, when what Islam could not do by battle, they are now fulfilling by demographics. The least thing one can do to make history is show up..