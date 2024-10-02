On Saturday, October 5, 2024, the Global Men’s Rosary Crusade gathers in Toronto. This is the third year that faithful Canadian Catholic men will pray fifteen decades of the Holy Rosary in public at Queen’s Park, home of Ontario’s provincial legislature.

The Crusade is part of a worldwide initiative started in Poland and the Republic of Ireland in 2018. Six years later, the Global Men’s Rosary Crusade currently spans forty countries including Argentina, Australia, England, Northern Ireland, the Philippines, Scotland, South Korea, the United States.

According to one of the Toronto organizers, “the goals of the group are to pray the rosary with the intention of making reparation to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, to embolden men to pray public rosaries of reparation and produce many other spiritual fruits.”

Women are welcome to participate but the men will be in the forefront, leading the prayers. The reason for this arrangement, as stated in a Catholic News Agency article is “following the example of St. Joseph, to reclaim masculinity as a man’s role in God’s plan to protect, guard, and defend the sanctity of our families and loved ones; and to protect and defend our families from human ideas that are anti-Christian.” (catholicnewsagency.com, September 27, 2023)

Join the Crusade: Saturday, October 5, 2024, Toronto, Queen’s Park Cres., at the King Edward VII Equestrian Statue (Horse). The group gathers at 1:30 pm. Public recitation of the Holy Rosary begins at 2:00 pm.