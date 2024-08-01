A fitting way to begin this month of August, dedicated to Our Lady, with some music in her honour. Here is a motet by the prolific Spanish priest and composer, Francisco Guerrero (+1599), a contemporary of the Italian Palestrina (+1594), their styles being not dissimilar. Both use chant-like rhythm and themes, and spiritual texts, to bring out the spiritual beauty in their words, and devotion in the listeners.

Here, performed by the Tallis Scholars, is Father Guerrera’s Ave Virgo Sanctissima, for five voices, first published in 1566: