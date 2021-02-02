For another perspective on the Covid vaccine, looming on the horizon, here is some advice from Dr. Janet Smith, the tireless supporter and proponent of Humanae Vitae. I will emphasize again words from my own reflection that each person must, and is free to, decide in his own conscience, given all the factors involved. It seems there are as many opinions on this as there are Catholics.

Then again, it seems that the pharmaceutical company Merck has stopped production of its own vaccine, deciding that, at the present time, natural immunity suffices for most, a point which Dr. Smith makes. With some of the moral contingencies involved, I would certainly advise a cautious approach, and keep thy wits about you.