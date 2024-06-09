For those who’d like a vivid and accurate overview of the ‘taking of Normandy’ this documentary is one of the best. For the re-conquering of France from the Nazis was not just the storming of the beaches on June 6th, but a long and brutal campaign through the French countryside against an implacable and determined foe. As in many other aspects of this and other wars, deep moral questions are raised, but the courage of these men almost defies words. So watch, and witness how much we owe them:

https://youtu.be/ftG8WxiQj5E