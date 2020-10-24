The World Health Organization’s special envoy on COVID-19 has urged world leaders to stop using lockdowns as the primary control method against the spread of the Wuhan virus, commonly known as COVID-19.

Wait! …What? Did I read that right?

“We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus,” David Nabarro told British magazine The Spectator in an interview aired October 8. “The only time we believe a lockdown is justified is to buy you time to reorganize, regroup, rebalance your resources, protect your health workers who are exhausted, but by and large, we’d rather not do it.”

Nabarro pointed to the damage lockdowns are having worldwide: “This is a terrible, ghastly global catastrophe, actually. And so we really do appeal to all world leaders: Stop using lockdown as your primary control method, develop better systems for doing it, work together and learn from each other, but remember—lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer.”

Whom was he talking to? To the silently suffering citizens out there? Or to those world leaders who shut down their countries in mid-March on the WHO’s advice and are now returning to them? All justified by that long-predicted Second Wave currently failing to produce a bumper crop of COVID-19 deaths.

Instead, most of the ‘new’ cases said by a breathless media to be skyrocketing across Europe and North America are the result of massive testing and contact-tracing involving citizens often asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. Yet these massaged numbers are being used to justify further lockdowns aimed at eradicating all COVID infections, a statistical impossibility guaranteeing further destruction of whatever remaining small businesses have managed to survive, while also having to endure a 25% customer capacity in their shops and restaurants. Which—as everyone who’s run a small business knows—is financially impossible to survive long term.

Nor is it economically feasible for governments such as Canada’s to continue to bail out business owners prohibited from working and subsidized with borrowed money.

A Darker Agenda?

So why is this continuing? Is there a darker goal at work here?

Why another round of lockdowns which cannot be justified in light of what we now know? And why have so many leaders—including Justin Trudeau and Doug Ford—given no indication so far that they’re about to honour the WHO’s policy reversal?

The answer may be—as many paying attention are now concluding—is that much of what’s happened since January hasn’t really been about the COVID-19 virus it professes to be about. Nor has any explanation been given as to why this virus is still being treated as if every infection is potentially fatal, particularly when the statistics show that more than 99% of those who’ve contracted it recover. Fully. And that the infections related to the Second Wave are, overall, milder than the first round. Except for the elderly who’ve been criminally compromised from the beginning amidst all the politics surrounding this pandemic.

A Culture Transformed

Nevertheless, in less than nine months, our entire culture has been dramatically changed by the public handling of this virus—which may or may not have been created in a Chinese lab involved in biowarfare research.

And since then, the virus has even developed its own religion, its own articles of faith and its own morality. Which, despite a laundry list of policy errors—such as the now disgraced models from the Imperial College in London which overestimated the death toll by millions—has resulted in the COVID-19 doctrine being enforced 24/7 across all media, which tolerates no opposition to its propaganda and punishes those who try.

So despite early dismissal of its efficacy, six foot distancing is now mandatory! Ditto for masks—which the WHO and medical health officers Theresa Tam and Anthony Fauci decreed as ‘useless’ in February. Yet despite all evidence their early advice was correct—including a new study indicating that 84% of newly diagnosed cases were mask-wearers—these medical professionals keep changing their minds. Take, for example, the WHO’s admission in June that its initial assumption that asymptomatic individuals were as contagious as those with symptoms was erroneous. And that asymptomatic transfer of the coronavirus is actually “very rare.” Plus, in another about-face, Robert Redfield of the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has just claimed that, actually, masks are better than vaccines: “I might go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine,” he said.

All are theories used to justify the upending of the lives of millions being imprisoned in their own homes, losing their jobs and businesses while their children’s schooling is negatively impacted and while they’re prevented from visiting their elderly in care homes, many of which have suffered unprecedented devastation and high death tolls.

Yet Nabarro is not the only scientist suddenly opposing lockdowns. Public health scientists and medical practitioners from Harvard, Oxford and Stanford universities—driven by “grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies”—are demanding a return of life to its pre-pandemic norm. To this end, they issued the Great Barrington Declaration recently, decrying the current lockdown policies as devastating to short and long-term public health and recommending a return to more natural policies for developing herd immunity while protecting those at most risk. And since its release, more than 13,000 infectious disease epidemiologists, public health scientists, medical practitioners and more than 180,000 members of the general public, have added their signatures.

Ignoring Facts & Statistics

Yet so far, none of the world leaders who followed the Chinese communist regime’s lead by imposing unprecedented lockdowns are indicating any reversal in their policies. Despite the dropping statistics, the shifting facts on the ground and the dramatic drop in fatalities, they’re still treating this virus as a ‘lethal’ threat to all human life.

Why? What’s really going on? Why, despite the grave economic and dangerous psychological consequences of their policies, did WHO officials continue to support lockdowns and continue to warn against lifting them too early? And why, as the lockdowns were being lifted slightly across the West in the summer months, did these same officials warn of a “second wave” worse than the first, promised by such experts as the WHO-supporting Fauci and his friend, Bill Gates, the vaccine enthusiast?

And will they also explain why the WHO, so heavily influenced by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), suddenly reversed policy on lockdowns as a primary control method? And why the silence from world leaders whose new round of lockdowns—such as here in Ontario—appear to openly reject Nabarro’s policy?

As does WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who flatly and immediately contradicted Nabarro by declaring that lifting lockdowns would be a recipe for “unnecessary infections, suffering and death.” Herd immunity is only safely achieved through vaccination which will take as long as it takes to develop one, he insisted. According to Tedros—who’s ignoring the much better results in Sweden, Peru and Argentina which were not locked down—“allowing a dangerous virus that we don’t fully understand to run free is simply unethical. It’s not an option.”

Again… why? Why trust Tedros, who long ago aligned himself not with democracies and their principles but with China’s autocratic dictatorship which helped him assume power within the WHO and use that power to betray the WHO’s own stated principles? Should we continue to listen to him, or to Nabarro who urges an end to draconian lockdowns and a return to democratic norms as necessary to minimize human suffering?

CNN Piles On

Not that CNN is listening. How else does one explain its insistence that there will be no return to normal? Ever.

“As 2020 slides into and probably infects 2021, try to take heart in one discomfiting fact: Things are most likely never going “back to normal,” warned CNN commentator Nick Paton Walsh recently. Moreover, politicians still pretending that ‘normal’ is just around the corner are merely fooling themselves and their followers, added Professor Thomas Davenport of Babson College in Massachusetts. Those refusing to wear masks may simply be suffering normalcy bias, since they perceive this intrusion as temporary and a passing fad.

A fad that will be rectified by what? Neighbours turning in neighbours via snitch lines? Being stopped by police and fined? And why does this feel like it won’t end, just as CNN advises?

And through it all—with churches shut down and then trying to re-open to congregations of now-frightened parishioners everywhere—rare is the mention of God except for U.S. president Donald Trump publicly advising Americans not to let the virus dominate their lives: “Masks, no masks, everything, you can do all you want, but you know, you still need help from the Boss,” said Trump, pointing to the sky as an audience member shouted ‘Amen’.

What’s Wrong with this Picture?

Ever get the feeling you’re being played? And if so, by whom? And for what purpose?

Consider the following. The public policy towards the COVID-19 virus—with a death toll of less than one percent which also represents less than one percent of any national population it infects— is being driven by a mainstream media which takes its orders from …well, we don’t know exactly. Nor is it likely we ever will. Except to point out the following facts that remain undeniable.

Nearly all UN nations tackling the virus have been taking their policy orders from the WHO, a UN bureaucracy known to be heavily influenced by the communist government of China, where the virus is believed to have originated. It was also exactly a year ago this month that Bill Gates held a conference in New York titled Event 201. As a pandemic tabletop exercise hosted by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the exercise illustrated the pandemic preparedness efforts needed to diminish the large-scale economic and societal consequences of a severe pandemic.

And within a month, the first outbreak of COVID-19 was already underway in Wuhan and had been for much longer than that, if recent reports are true.

It was also in the early weeks of media coverage of the pandemic that MOH’s everywhere, including Drs. Theresa Tam and Anthony Fauci, insisted there was no reason to worry, the virus was not a major threat, masks were useless and, besides, it wouldn’t spread much here. So international flights continued from China (except to the U.S. which banned them) and North Americans were encouraged to circulate freely at work and with friends. That is, until mid-March when lockdowns commenced everywhere in a campaign to “flatten the curve”, meant to stop the virus circulating so that hospitals would not be overwhelmed.

Yet even then there were skeptics, such as scientists at MIT, not buying the narrative, nor the hype and hysteria, and predicting instead that historians would one day decree this latest viral pandemic as the greatest hoax in history.

And through it all were the politics which, to those watching closely, often appeared at odds with common sense and the common good.

Contradicting Common Sense

How else, for example, do media experts explain their campaign against the use of Hydroxychloroquine—a well-known drug used safely for 70+ years against malaria and rheumatoid arthritis? Despite its being deemed the most successful COVID treatment so far in an international poll of more than 6,000 doctors? And while simultaneously supporting the use of Remdesivir, loudly promoted by Fauci yet found in a recent WHO study to have no effect on lowering death rates at all among hospitalized patients?

Nor has anyone been impolite enough to ask publicly why Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, gave $3.7 million to the Wuhan Institute of Virology despite the 2014 U.S. prohibition against giving money to any laboratory fooling around with these viruses … and even after the State Department issued reports about how unsafe the laboratory was, and how suspicious they were of how they were developing a virus that could be transmitted to humans. And come to think of it, neither has anyone strongly questioned why the Canadian government was funding a COVID-19 research project in collaboration with the same lab led by a University of Alberta professor with a grant worth more than $828,000.

And while all the above has been going on, entire populations have been suffering personally and many mentally.

Not only has there been a dramatic rise in drug and alcohol use, anxiety, depression and suicide, the underlying cause of all this misery remains unaddressed: Fear. Fear ramped up to a level that in hindsight might be labelled as high-tech terrorism, working insidiously on minds every single day without their even noticing that they’ve begun to fear neighbours as virus carriers, thereby dividing individuals from each other in their own communities.

Indeed, it now appears that the non-stop media propaganda of ‘Stay Safe’ has been working steadily on the minds of all who hear it, the endless drumbeat working on human nerves to the point where the threat of becoming infected by a virus, less than 1% fatal in nearly every category, grows out of all proportion. With the mask as its most public reminder and its emblem of virtue. All this over a virus which, in most cases, is similar to the annual flu, and without explaining what defines a “case”. Nor are annual influenza statistics ever mentioned in media reports, lest they tempt comparisons that might put the actual statistics of this virus into perspective.

Are You Suspicious Yet?

If you’re suspecting a connection between a virus being used to frighten, coerce and commandeer the entire West into a cowering herd willing to go along with any new ‘measure’ said to be for their own good, you’re not alone. Ditto for the totally unjustifiable debt run up by your own government which refuses to reveal how much is being borrowed, from whom and at what interest rate. Or why Canada’s deficit has been allowed to expand beyond $400 billion, the largest in the G7. Nor will the Trudeau Liberals answer the Tories’ demand for release of documents related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Or explain why Canada has the largest jobs losses in the G7, losing 240,800 jobs in September alone, extending a run of declines that began in March. Or why the August data was revised to show jobs declined by 770,600 that month rather than by 205,400.

Oh, but that’s conspiracy theory, you’re thinking. No, but there may be an actual conspiracy at work here which has always been the framework for all the major power moves in history, enabling powers and principalities and sometimes nations to achieve their political goals of more power and massive wealth.

In this case, brought to you by the UN, and its creature, the WHO, the joint parents of Agenda 21 which all this is beginning to vaguely resemble. As many readers will already be aware, in the 1990s, the United Nations drafted Agenda 21—their plan for defeating climate change. And depopulating the world by up to 95% – though that aspect is rarely referred to publicly. And in 2015, it was re-branded by socialists into Agenda 30 and everything to do with using it to reshape our political world.

So starting last year, 2019, the push for Agenda 30 wasn’t just about climate change, but about fighting future global pandemics as well. Which is why some of the world’s most powerful business and political leaders gathered at Bill Gates’ EVENT 201 to discuss how to prepare for such a crisis.

And now we have the coronavirus pandemic reaching every corner of the world, strongly suggesting that socialists have precisely the opportunity they need to achieve their ultimate goal—global control.

Moreover, if there’s no ‘agenda’ behind any of this, then why are Canadians again being subjected to a renewed onslaught of media propaganda about climate change and how it’s ‘killing’ the planet? Along with increased carbon taxes? Despite a recent poll suggesting that ads and stories on so-called ‘climate change’ don’t interest Canadians at all! Canadians already overloaded with other more pressing concerns.

Coercive Socialism?

If there’s nothing subversive going on here, beyond imagined smoke and mirrors, then why are sharp-eyed pundits viewing COVID-19 as a manipulative preparation for the introduction of world-wide socialism, prefaced by a rash of national bankruptcies and an international banking collapse?

Tory leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis is one. She says there’s a socialist coup unfolding in Canada … and we taxpayers are funding it.

“If I had written these words just one year ago, it would have been deemed conspiratorial,” Lewis wrote in The National Post last month. “But I have heard from too many Canadians over the past six months about what they have seen taking place. Ever since Justin Trudeau tried to grant himself king-like powers at the beginning of the COVID crisis, what we have been witnessing in Canada is a socialist coup that we, the taxpayers, are funding,”

What’s more, the evidence confirming this was laid out plainly in (the) speech from the throne, she added: With an enormous deficit, Canada has started on a perpetual debt scheme reminiscent of Argentina. Even more concerning is that COVID relief has ballooned into non-health-related issues like favouring “green energy initiatives” (such as banning straws) over natural resource development.

“The lack of transparency in government has raised concerns about unexplained inconsistencies, including: adding new rules that made it difficult for smaller retail and grocery stores to operate, but allowing larger outlets to function; cracking down on places of worship, but not on protesters; and limitations on family gatherings to which politicians don’t adhere,” Lewis continued. “All of these unanswered questions raise queries about the hidden agenda behind providing a guaranteed income of $24,000 per year to able-bodied, working-age Canadians, at an annual cost to the taxpayer of $464.5 billion. We’ve committed hundreds of millions of dollars to helping other countries fight COVID-19 while still having insufficient testing for Canadians; we still lack proper supports for small businesses and farmers to get through the pandemic; and we are essentially threatened that if we do not support the unjustified spending, all government support will disappear.”

Is Lewis right? Are we facing a socialized totalitarian future via indefinite lockdowns and the Green New Deal, the objective being the ‘rebuilding’ of the world’s economic and social system in order to make it more ‘sustainable’?

The New Normal

Look no further than the World Economic Forum and its elites who met in June in Davos to make plans for ‘The Great Reset’. And to ensure that “nothing will ever be the same again”, it was also decided at Davos that a New Normal was needed to replace the existing order. Meaning that easy travel, interpersonal relations, large gatherings, even things like shaking hands would have to give way to long-term social distancing, drastic rules, and surveillance. But these changes were only part of an initiative dubbed by the World Economic Forum, Prince Charles of England, Canada’s Mark Carney and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) “The Great Reset,” with the objective of ‘rebuilding’ the world’s economic and social system to make it more ‘sustainable.’ And all with the blessing of the U.N. secretary general, António Guterres, former president of the Socialist International from 1999 to 2005.

So, is this what we’re really facing as we continue to watch Marxist BLM and Antifa rioters, along with other subsidized anarchists, tear apart cities without complaint from Dr. Fauci who doesn’t hesitate to criticize Trump supporters for committing the sin of ‘super-spreading’ the virus at rallies and other public gatherings without masks and too little social distancing?

Or are we facing another scenario few conspiracy theorists have yet considered?

The Age of Disorder

“Say goodbye to Globalization,” predicts Deutsche Bank. “The Age of Disorder is coming!”

Forget global socialism, the influential bank is saying. The four-decade era of trying to build a New World Order may soon be replaced by a new “Age of Disorder” that threatens to replace economies and politics around the world, warned Deutsche Bank last month.

One of the key characteristics of this new era will be the reversal of unfettered globalization, says a team of analysts led by strategist Jim Reid. And feeding into that will be the deteriorating US-China relations—another theme that will define the next era in modern times—which has not been caused by the pandemic, but hastened, he adds. The analysts also note the Chinese economy will be closing the gap with the U.S. and may finally outperform it by 2030.

Yet, this economic standoff is unlikely to trigger a real military conflict between the two states, he says, as usually happens when a rising power tries to challenge the ruling one. Economic war—with tariffs, sanctions, and attacks in the technology sphere—will go on instead. And no matter who wins the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the rift between the two superpowers will grow while higher debt and helicopter money (distributing cash to the public) become mainstream, likely spiking inflation and increasing chaos amidst a revolution in technology vying for ascendancy and total power.

As for the unlikelihood of war between U.S. and China, however, is the Deutsche Bank correct? Or did this powerful entity miss Xi Jinping’s recent order to his troops to prepare for war, a significant change in that superpower’s foreign policy?

Just days ago, China’s president issued a notice to his country’s military that they should prepare for war. According to the South China Morning Post, the Chinese president made his remarks while inspecting his soldiers as tensions continue to escalate between Taiwan and China with Chinese warplanes and navy vessels being spotted repeatedly nearing Taiwanese waters. These two countries have had a deeply bitter relationship since the Chinese Civil War in 1949, with the losing nationalist faction fleeing to the island of Taiwan. Since then, Chinese foreign policy has been set upon returning Taiwan to their control.

Meanwhile, relations between China and Western democratic countries have become increasingly antagonistic as President Xi seeks to expand his country’s power. The United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and France have all condemned Beijing’s efforts to influence democratic institutions while Australia has born the brunt of Chinese meddling and influence over politicians who have been investigated for Chinese-related corruption. Prompting Australian PM Scott Morrison to comment recently that war between the U.S. and China is “no longer inconceivable.”

Canada, which refused to recognize Taiwan earlier this year, has been affected by China’s imperial ambitions as well, prompting one Australian academic to comment recently on Canada’s sinicization: “When I look at the subtle but intense influence of China on Canadian institutions… it makes me deadly worried.”

Leaving Canada where exactly? Busily fulfilling its socialist ambitions, it seems … if Leslyn Lewis is correct.