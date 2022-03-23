The full text of the prayer of consecration for this Friday, the Solemnity of the Annunciation, has been released by the Vatican and, as feared, there is already a priori controversy. The text consecrates humanity to the Immaculate Heart, including Ukraine and Russia:

Therefore, Mother of God and our Mother, to your Immaculate Heart we solemnly entrust and consecrate ourselves, the Church and all humanity, especially Russia and Ukraine.

Does this fulfil the request made by Our Lady? Who’s to say? It does seem to broaden the focus of the prayer, but we should recall that there is no set formulary for consecrating a country, or nation, nor how specific the words must be. Consecrations are not sacraments, nor are they magical. Rather, they are sacramentals, and hence, work primarily ex opere operantis, from the devotion (or ‘work’) of the one making the consecration, the ones participating, and the one(s) upon whom it is bestowed, as elevated and perfected by the grace of God.

So we should pray and offer up what we are able, in union with the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and may the mercy of the Father pour down upon, and heal, our troubled and fractious world. +