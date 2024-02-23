You know it’s bad, and the jig may well be up, when both the former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF, now the DDF), Cardinal Gerhard Müller, and the former head of the Congregation for Divine Worship (CDW, now DDW), Cardinal Robert Sarah, lambast – in somewhat measured and logical terms – the imprudence, if not propaedeutic to heresy, of Fiducia Supplicans.

Here is Müller:

https://www.firstthings.com/web-exclusives/2024/02/does-fiducia-supplicans-affirm-heresy

And here is Sarah: