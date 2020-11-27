As further brutal lockdowns roll across this fair land, are we entering the realm of the bold and brazen lie? It seems so, from what seems an election heist south of the border, to smaller beer in a rural hospital just north of that same border:

The CBC reports that a nurse in Manitoba is coping with a dire situation at Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada., all this while other nurses and doctors reporting declining COVID deaths. Well, a local reporter went to the site of the apparent mayhem to video the situation and finds a completely different situation.

Here is the video evidence on scene at Steinbach Hospital, real time, emptier than it ever has been, apparently, as cohorts of other patients stay away, in media-and-state induced fear and trembling:

What is going on here? All I can say for now, is keep your wits about you, seek the truth, and live not by lies.