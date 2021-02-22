My conscience is my crown;

Contented thoughts my rest;

My heart is happy in itself;

My bliss is in my breast.

Enough, I reckon wealth;A mean, the surest lot;That lies too high for base contempt,Too low for envy’s shot.

My wishes are but few,

All easy to fulfil:

I make the limits of my power

The bounds unto my will.

I have no hopes but one,

Which is of heavenly reign:

Effects attain’d, or not desired,

All lower hopes refrain.

I feel no care of coin;

Well-doing is my wealth;

My mind to me an empire is,

While Grace affordeth health.

I wrestle not with rage,

While fury’s flame doth burn;

It is in vain to stop the stream,

Until the tide doth turn.

But when the flame is out,

And ebbing wrath doth end,

I turn a late enraged foe

Into a quiet friend;

And taught with often proof,

A temper’d calm I find

To be most solace to itself,

Best cure for angry mind.

No change of Fortune’s calms

Can cast my comforts down:

When Fortune smiles, I smile to think

How quickly she will frown;

And when, in froward mood,

She moved an angry foe,

Small gain I found to let her come,

Less loss to let her go.